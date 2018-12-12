Christmas in Cyprus 2018

Christmas in Cyprus, is perhaps the biggest celebration of all and the Christmas spirit can be felt all over Cyprus through a variety of events organised around the island.
Enjoy Christmas events organised by the municipalities, the lighting of Christmas trees in squares and the religious feast of Theophania at the seaside towns.
Celebrate with delicious gala dinners and dancing and enjoy the seasonal traditions.
Taste crumbly kourambiedes (shortbread biscuits covered in icing sugar), melomakarouna (spicy buns drenched in honey syrup), and koulouria (traditional sesame bread) at local taverns and restaurants.
Enjoy Christmas shopping at one of the island’s modern city centres, or alternatively try shopping at a traditional market.
Discover the island’s luxury hotels which offer an excellent variety of facilities, explore the Cyprus countryside which has a diverse wealth of its own or go sightseeing and discover magical destinations.
From Monday, December 24, 2018
To Sunday, January 06, 2019
