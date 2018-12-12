Christmas Fair 2018

The resident artists of Chrysaliniotissa Arts and Crafts Centre and Inga’s Veggie Heaven restaurant invite you to a series of Christmas events which will take place on the 8th, 22nd & 23rd of December.
Chrysaliniotissa Arts & Craft Centre
Dimonaktos and Ipponaktos Corner
Old Lefkosia, Cyprus
Phone: +357 22 347 465
On the 8th of December
From 10:00 – 17:00 Christmas Arts & Crafts Fair at Chrysaliniotissa Arts & Crafts Centre. The resident artists along with artist guests will exhibit their wonderful creations, handmade items and unique Christmas gifts. Wide collection of unique handmade gifts. You may also enjoy delicious treats at Inga’s Veggie Heaven.
On the 22nd & 23rd of December
Children workshops will take place between 10:30 -12:00 & 15:00 – 16:30. Join us with your kids and spark your Christmas spirit though the fun of creativity.
* Christmas creations for kids
* Santa Claus photoshoot
* Face painting
* Christmas music and games
* Wishing tree
Open Studios from 10:00 – 17:00
Visit the resident artists’ studios for your Christmas shopping.
**Children workshops refer only to kids aged 5 -14.
Participation fee €7.
Booking essential by sending a message via our facebook page or by email at [email protected]
