Christmas Events in Agia Napa 2018 – 2019

Agia Napa Municipality: www.ayianapa.org.cy

Programme of Christmas events in the area of Agia Napa.

Christmas Events Programme:

Saturday 01/12/2018 13:00 – 19:00

Agia Napa Central Square

The town’s church bells ring and invite us to the lighting of our Christmas tree.

Today in Agia Napa we launch the Christmas celebration period. May the Christmas lights fill our hearts with love and happiness.

Participants: The Cyprus Police force Philharmonic Band along with many other groups playing Christmas music and songs.

Plenty of presents, lots of wine and fireworks.

There will also be a Christmas charity market organised by the Parents Associations of the Primary school and Preschool of Agia Napa in collaboration with the local council.

NIREAS TRIATHLON in collaboration with Agia Napa Municipality present.

Agia Napa Christmas Marathon 2018. A running event that gives the opportunity to runners from Cyprus and abroad the end their running year in perfect weather conditions. The course is challenging for the half marathon taking athletes through the main streets of the town and out to the most iconic Cape Greco Natural Park, while it remains fast and mostly flat for the 5k course.

Opening the Christmas season of Agia Napa Municipality, the Fun Run offers people the chance to run or walk in festive costumes and contribute to charity which is the main cause of this part of the event.

Participants will have the opportunity to experience the lighting up of the central square Christmas tree and celebrations that will follow.

Sunday 16/12/2018, 14:00-18:00

Agia Napa Central Square

Christmas fills the world with love. Every time we feel love, every time we give love we celebrate Christmas.

The Parents Associations of the Primary school and Preschool of Ayia Napa, along with the Municipal council of Agia Napa, organising a Christmas event in the central square of Agia Napa and everyone is invited. Dancing and Music groups will participate in the event.

Christmas Charity Market

Monday 31/12/2018 21:00 – till morning

Agia Napa Central Square

Join us to see out this year and welcome the new one.

Welcoming of the New Year, 2019, in Agia Napa’s central square. The ceremony will include music and songs by many music and dancing groups, and fireworks. All visitors will be able to enjoy food and wine offered in the traditional house along with the traditional “New Year’s” cake and traditional Cypriot soup.

Sunday 06/01/2019 07:00 – 12:00

The celebration of “Theophania” will be held at the Church of Panagia in Agia Napa, followed by the baptism of the Holy Cross and “Agiasmos” at the Agia Napa harbour .

A prize will be offered to the first swimmer who manages to pull out the holy cross from sea water . A ceremony will follow with traditional dances and songs at the harbour.

Participants: Philharmonic Band and the Army Band

From Saturday, December 01, 2018

To Sunday, January 06, 2019