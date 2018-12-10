Who said Christmas is just for children? The Municipality of Geri is organising on December 15 a Christmas charity event called “Christmas Avenue”, for adults and children. An event meant to bring Christmas excitement to those who will attend. Many alternative activities will give children the chance to have fun and enjoy Christmas in a different way and become the protagonists of the holidays!

The elf, the Christmas Fairy, Rudolph and Santa Claus are different from others and they come to have fun and amaze the young and the old with their unique abilities! They like to play, read and write, and they love to share joy. In the area there will be inflatables as well as airplanes and a boat for our little friends. With us this year, our favorite popular singer Thanos Kalliris will present his Christmas hits in a single show.

Christmas live music by the Municipal Choir of Geri, the Pythagorean Music School and a live link with Zenith Fm. At around 18.00 the illumination of the tree will take place with many surprises that will leave you speechless. Guests can also enjoy hot aromatic wine, beer, coffees, crepes, hot dogs, German sausages, Christmas chocolates, macaroons and many other products from various vendors.

The public will also find a great variety of original handmade gifts and crafts for its loved ones.

Christmas traditional delicacies will be available at affordable prices. From the schools’ associations of the Municipality to support their schools financially.

Venue:

Geriou Avenue, outside the Town Hall of Geri

Geri, Lefkosia, Cyprus

The Municipality will offer free trachanas soup.

Free entrance for all guests.

Saturday, December 15, 2018, 16:00 – 20:00