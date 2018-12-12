Please let us welcome you to the 2nd TANGO FESTIVAL in CYPRUS , which includes Seminars, Milongas and Dance Performances. It will take place in Lefkosia, at Semeli Hotel, on Friday 21st, Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd of December 2018, in the framework of the Tango Del Encanto Milonga.

Venue:

Semeli Hotel

Petraki Giallourou 10,

Lefkosia, Cyprus

Phone: +357 22 452 121

The Milongas and the DJS’ Lectures will take place at Semeli Hotel in Lefkosia.

The Seminars will take place in The Dance Central (Strovolou Avenue 281E – 2325 Strovolos)

Tickets: 15 Euro – 330 Euro

**DUE TO THE LIMITED NUMBER OF ROOMS available in this Festive Period of the Year, you should book your Accomodation before 30/11/2018. After these days we can not guarantee the same low prices for your Accomodation in Semeli Hotel.

In Order to ensure your REGISTRATION to the Festival as well as the ACCOMMODATION click on the link below and fill the form that appears to you !

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PS8CSMT

kαι για τους φιλους μας απο την Ελλαδα https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PRJ38KS

THE MAESTROS

We will have the Great Honour to have with us,

as Maestros, the distinguished tango couple from Greece Mr Michalis Souvleris and Ms Maria Kalogera, which will both perform and give seminars.Maria Kalogera & Michalis Souvleris dance and teach Argentine Tango in TangoFix, one of the biggest Tango Schools in Athens. Their experience with dancing began in early childhood . They have attended several Tango Seminars, featuring the best traditional and new generation Tango Teachers from Argentina. They have their own, individual and unique style, always keeping the traditional tango as part of their dance. Their performances expanded even to famous theaters in Greece, (Herodium Ancient Theater) as well as abroad in Buenos Aires ( Milonguita, Salon Caning and Villa Malcom) .They have taught several Tango Seminars in Europe & Middle East (Italy, France, Lebanon, Qatar etc). Their love and passion for Tango is vividly expressed in their movements, through their dynamic motion and harmony .

In addition the Festival includes Performances and Seminars from distinguished Greek and Cypriot Professional Tango Dancers.

THE DJS

Our Milonga Nights will be full of tango tandas by our amazing DJS’ Team, Mr Michalis Kyriakides, Ms Ummuhan Gokpinar, Mr George Ch Samaha and Mr George Karaolides.They will also offer Special Workshops for Tango Music and Djs.

SEMINARS ‘ CONTENT

During the Festival a total of 12 hours of tango workshops and 2 DJS’ workshops will be available for you to participate. In particular :

MAESTROS : MICHALIS & MARIA :4 workshops (Couples), 2 workshops (Men’s Technique), 2 workshops (Women’s Technique)

TANGO ACADEMY : GIORGOS & STELLA: 2 workshops Tango, 2 workshops Vals, 2 workshops Milonga (Musicality and Strusture)

DJS’ Team: 2 Workshops (on Tango MUsic and DJs)

PRICES OF THE SEMINARS:

Prices of packages per person:

Mix and Match: You can collect any of the following packages and follow any maestros and seminars you are interested in.In particular

A Drop in (1 workshop) = 20 euros

B 2 workshops = 30 euros

C 4 workshops = 60 euros

D 6 workshops = 90 euros

E Full Pack 12 workshops = 140 euros

F Drop in (1 workshop Djs) = 10 euros

ENTRANCE FEE FOR THE MILONGAS (including one drink):

Friday 21st: 15 euros

Saturday 22nd: 15 euros

Sunday 23rd : 20 euros

SPECIAL OFFER for all three nights:40 euros (including one drink per night)

FOR OUR FRIENDS FROM ABROAD OR OTHER CITIES

ACCOMMODATION AT THE SEMELI HOTEL in Nicosia**

⦁ Double Room (with two beds) = 60 euros (30 euros per person per night including breakfast)

⦁ Single Room (with one bed ) = 50 euros per night including breakfast

– FULL PACK IN A DOUBLE ROOM : (12 workshops ,Three Nights of Milongas and Accomodation in a double room) :

costs only 270 euros *

– FULL PACK IN A SINGLE ROOM : (12 workshops ,Three Nights of Milongas and Accomodation in a single room) :

costs only 330 euros.*

* In this case the DJS ‘ Lecture will be an offer from the Academy

From Friday, December 21, 2018

To Sunday, December 23, 2018