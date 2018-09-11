Menu
Eat & DrinkLimassol

Wok n Roll

Since its establishment in 2008, Wok n Roll offers great food, based on authentic Chinese and Japanese recipes. Today’s Wok n Roll dine-in, take-away and delivery eating experience, coupled with its new addition of Fitness Cuisine, is all about a whole new mood, a new way of living: That of easily accessible, yet quality and fresh Asian food that serves as a companion to the contemporary lifestyle of healthy living.

The restaurant has also set a bold new ambition to take action on food waste by reducing, reusing and recycling, with a longstanding commitment to build a business with strong values and a mission to act as agents of transformational change.

Agias Fylaxeos 97, Limassol

77771707

Monday- Saturday: 12:00-14:45

Monday- Sunday: 18:30-22:45

