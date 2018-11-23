Where can you find the best pasta in Cyprus?

By Artemis Evagorou

Sophia Lauren once said about her curves “everything you see, I owe to spaghetti.” I too owe a lot to spaghetti, as well as to all the pasta family. After collecting valuable experience in the… sport, I present you my favourite spots for pasta.

Il Forno

We’ll start with one of my favourite casual restaurants. For years now, Il Forno has been consistently offering quality and excellent tastes in reasonable prices. For ‘fiery’ personalities I recommend the Arabbiata with hot chillies and garlic, a very simple recipe, which proves that sometimes less is more.

Also simple and tasty, is the Salmone with smoked salmon and dill. White sauce with dill and salmon = love for ever.

One of the restaurant’s biggest advantages is that you can choose which pasta you would like the sauce served in, on your own.

Ledras 216-218

Nicosia

22455464

Monday-Friday: 12:00-23:00

Pantopoleio Kali Orexi

Ravioli with black truffle, parmesan fkales and tomato sauce with basil pesto. Go now and try this dish! Seriously, run now and try this freshly baked, al dente ravioli with creemy cheese filling combined with truffle shavings inside out.

The combination of tomato sauce with fresh pesto is majestic and the parmesan shavings just complete this dish. All the tastes in this dish are in perfect harmony.

Metochiou 38

Nicosia

22675151

Monday-Saturday 12:30-16:00, 19:30-23:00

Jamie’s Italian

One of the 60 restaurants all over the world, owned by Jamie Oliver and his mentor Gennaro Contaldo. Here you will find authentic Italian dishes. Two of them stole my heart: the tagliatelle with wild mushrooms, mascarpone cheese, garlic, white wine, lemon gremolata, parmesan and breadcrumbs with herbs and the lasagna with slow-cooked beef and pork with pumpkin, herbs and wine cooked in tomato sauce with mozzarella and parmesan. Delicious!

Andrea Avraamidi 5, Engomi

Nicosia

22028939

Sunday-Thursday 12:00-22:30 Friday-Saturday 12:00-23:00

Inga’s Veggie Heaven

I can’t leave vegetarians and vegans out of this. Thus, I recommend this cute vegetarian haven of joyful Inga. A restaurant that is now fully assimilated with Cypriot ‘flora.’ Here you can enjoy the wonderful vegan vegetable lasagne, with fresh vegetables, nutritious béchamel crème, cashew nuts and nutritious yeast with herbs. A delicious dish that has nothing to envy from meat lasagne.

Dimonaktos 2

Nicosia

22344674

Tuesday-Saturday 09:30-17:00

Marzano

This restaurant consistently makes delightful pasta dishes. Try the Tagliatelle Pollo with chicken, red pepper, ginger, turmeric, hot pepper and creamy cheese sauce. For bon viveurs I suggest the Lobster & Crab Ravioli stuffed with lobster and crab, brandy, champagne, tomato cubes and cream.

Archbishop Makariou III Avenue & Kalograion 4

Larnaca

24657000

Monday-Sunday 12:00-24:00

Aldente Cucina Italiana

You will be stunned by the incredible variety of delicious pasta in the menu of this restaurant. For example, you can have traditional pasta with meatballs and tomato sauce just as your Italian mamma would have made it. If you want a more sophisticated dish, try the Conchiglie con Frutti di Mare, an impressive pasta dish baked in the oven with squid, shrimp, mussels, spinach, ouzo and a mixture of four cheeses. Definitely something that the Italian mamma would not cook for you, but maybe what your Italian amore would at your fist date.

Athinon 77

Larnaca

24664540

Monday-Sunday 11:00-23:00

Bastet Artisan Experience

This new restaurant with elegant ebony decor, serves an impressive and unusual dish, black handmade tagliolini with squid ink, crab, fresh chili, garlic, cooked in lobster broth and garnished with 23-carat gold leaves. What to say? A blockbuster! Visually, the pasta fits neatly with the whole décor of the shop. It is mild, delicious and warm dish.

Q-City Centre Larnaca

70 003513

Monday-Sunday 09:00-02:00

Puesta Oyster Bar & Grill

What’s more enjoyable than eating a delicious pasta dish next to the sea? Puesta’s most impressive dish is the splendid linguini with sautéed lobster in tomato sauce with ouzo. Also very tasty is the cuttlefish linguini, baked in ink and flavored with cumin, cinnamon and garlic. I highly recommend the ravioli stuffed with scallops and prawns, garlic, dill and peppers, in creamy tomato sauce.

Amathountos Avenue 42

Limassol

25329040

Monday-Sunday 09:00-01:00

Vivaldi by Mavrommatis

At Vivaldi by Mavrommatis, you will be lucky enough to enjoy the ultimate experience of high cuisine and aesthetics. Specializing in Mediterranean flavors, the recipes of Cypriot Andreas Mavromatis, a renowned chef with a Michelin star, will give you something to remember for a long time. All pasta dishes are excellent, but the cannelloni with eggplant caviar, parmesan and truffle stand out from the rest.

Four Seasons Hotel – Amathuntos Avenue 67-69

Limassol

25858000

Tuesday-Friday 19:00-22:30

Just Italian

If you are a mum then you know how to hide the broccoli under a thick layer of cheeses and spaghetti. In Just Italian in Paralimni, they know it too but they do it in a more gourmet rich and tasty version. Penne with broccoli and four cheeses: Parmesan, Taleggio, Regato, Pecorino. A delightful meal that can be enjoyed both by small rebels who refuse to eat their vegetables and adults who have long left their rebel self behind.

Kappari Avenue, Paralimni

Famagusta

23744300

Monday-Friday, 15:00-23:00, Saturday-Sunday 12:00-23:00

Cavallini Ristorante Italiano

Rigatoni with beef fillet mushrooms and sauce with red wine and tomato. Ravioli stuffed with spinach, ricotta cheese and fresh cream sauce. Do you feel your heart beating faster? Do you hear your stomach purryou’re your tongue is preparing to experience the ultimate pleasure? If not, just visit this excellent classic Italian restaurant and you will feel all of these as soon as you see its dishes in front of you.

Poseidonos Avenue 65

Kato Paphos

26964164

Monday-Saturday 18:30-22:30