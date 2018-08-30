The Old Town restaurant specialises in Cypriot and Mediterranean cuisine. All dishes are carefully prepared by using fresh ingredients from the herb garden. The restaurant has a changing, seasonal menu, complimented by a wine list including the best of local and international wineries. Enjoy dishes such as marinated octopus with olive oil and oregano, partridge ravioli, crispy duck spring rolls with honey and chilli, grilled prawns marinated with lemon grass olive oil and lime or rabbit stifado with wild mushrooms and juniper berries, while seated within their beautiful ‘secret garden’ dining area.

Georgiadi Kyproleondos 5, Polis, Paphos

99632781

Tuesday- Friday: 17:00-23:00