Where can you find Christmas sweets in Nicosia?

Kourabiedes and melomakarona is probably the most popular Christmas sweet in Cyprus. Try patisserie Papafilippou for juicy and syrupy melomakarona.
Stasinou 1C, Engomi, 22356020.
You can find cookies with gingerbread, a mix of butter, cinnamon, flour, sugar and ginger at Debbie’s Cookies a constant value, for only 2 euros each. You can even take more to decorate your tree and give your guests a gift before you say goodbye at New Year’s Eve.
Nicosia, Limassol, debbiescookies.com, 70 005007.
For more diversity in your Christmas table you can have a panettone from Oinon Pnevmata. The traditional Italian sweet is a staple in Christmas table in Milan since the 15th century, however recently, it has arrived to our island.
Digeni Akrita 71 B, C, D 22460603.
In Nicosia, you have lots of options for cookies. However, in Sarah Lyne you can find delicious cookies with house jam in the middle. You can also get the edible platter, a mix of Christmas candy designs to put in the delicious cookies with homemade jam and roasted almonds.
Archbishop Kyprianou 17, Strovolos, 22 514550