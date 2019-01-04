The decor is refreshingly cheerful and friendly. It reminded me of a spring, welcoming Italian trattoria with modern touches. Pizza Mia’s staff were courteous and very helpful.
We started with the Fantasia pasta with seafood in tomato sauce. The portion was big enough to share! The pasta and the seafood were very nice with a delicious tomato sauce. Soft flavors and texture.
And along came the pizza! We loved the option of combining half a half flavors, so we ordered half Frutti di Mare and half Il Toro, both delicious and smelled incredible.
Elia Papakyriacou 16, Engomi, Nicosia, Monday-Thursday, Sunday 12:00-23:00, Friday-Saturday 12:00-23:30