I had a craving for tequila but since my alarm clock would go off at 6am the next day, I ordered water. My partner got the “Home Sage” with tequila.

I thought that I could try some of his drink, but I drank all of it. I was kind of tipsy but I enjoyed my food more like that.

For starters we got the beef filet carpaccio with parmesan, rocket, wasabi mousse, white truffle oil and smoked chips. The carpaccio was soft and tasty and the truffle smelled incredible.

For a second starter we had the fresh Poke salmon with sesame-chili oil, lemon juice, seaweed, soy beans and yellow pepper sauce. I liked it so much that I came up with a poem: “Yummy, yummy, get in my tummy.”

As a main, my husband ordered ravioli filled with ricotta, porcini mushrooms, fresh thyme and demi-glace vegetables. No surprises there, ravioli+mushroom+cheese= love for ever.

I had the angler fish with cauliflower mash, broccoli, carrot and lemon and thyme sauce. It was a great comfort food, ideal for cold winter nights.

For dessert, I had the lemon meringue tart. I could have it day and night. This one was as sweet and sour as I wanted and had a tropical flavor of coconut.

My husband ordered the chocolate ganache with salted caramel biscuit.

Overall, I and my husband enjoyed our dinner and his cocktail in a warm, stylish and pleasant environment.

Athinas 6, Nicosia, 22730025, Monday–Thursday 19:00-01:00, Friday 19:00-01:30, Saturday 11.00-16.00, 19.00-01.30, Sunday 11.00-16.00, 19.00-01.00