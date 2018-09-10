Housed in a traditional building of 1900, the ‘Mpakaliko tou Hapsi’ in Agros village makes a dynamic comeback after it has been tastefully renovated, aiming to be one of our favorite hot-spots in Limassol District. Try the amazing brunch that includes high-quality local products such as smoked lountza, bacon, fresh anari, home-made jams, halloumi with commandaria, honey or dry figs. Start your meal properly with the crispy ham salad that includes rocket, halloumi and dressing made of walnut preserve. Then, you can enjoy exceptional mains such as the pulled pork or the chicken and halloumi burger. Here, you will also enjoy rich platters and home-made sweets such as the highly- recommended, mouth-watering mahalepi!

Agros Avenue 114, Agros,

Limassol

99 409108

Friday: 16.00 – 02.00

Saturday- Sunday: 08.00 – 2.00