Located in the heart of Nicosia, Moondog’s bar & grill was created with three things in mind: great food, great music, great sports. Moondog’s features a classic American menu, aspiring to please every palate with fresh, home-made offerings. Sports enthusiasts can enjoy the events they prefer, local or international. When it comes to music, Moondog’s definitely plays real rock music that triggers strong emotions and brings back beautiful memories.

Apart from the exceptional variety of beers and burgers, the Moondog’s food menu offers other interesting choices, such as the smoked beef chops, marinated in Barbar Bok beer and perfectly cooked in the oven for five hours and accompanied by mashed potato and grilled vegetables. Also, the grilled chicken with fresh thyme and oregano, accompanied by green salad, blackcurrant and corn, is another excellent alternative!

Mykinon 7, Nicosia

70 006300

Monday- Sunday:12:00 – 01:00

Friday- Saturday: 12:00 – 02:00