Mediterraneo is an atmospheric seafront tavern, offering local and seasonal specialties. The new menu is a contemporary interpretation of the traditional Cypriot meze, adding refinement and with a more elegant presentation. Emphasis is placed on unique and homemade produce from the local area and from Cyprus. Fresh flavours and light dishes are designed to be shared with family and friends at the table. Try the Latsi meze combo: the golden-brown freshly fried calamari is an unalloyed delight, while tender octopus with lemon cream and marinated sardines are also stealing the spotlight!

Poseidonos Avenue 10, (Annabelle Hotel), Paphos

26885000

Monday- Sunday: 12:30 – 15:30, 19:00 – 22:00