Established in 1975, ‘Margarita Mexican Bar and Restaurant’ is the go-to place to experience delicious frozen strawberry margaritas and authentic Mexican food during the summer months. The bar is defined by its rustic handmade wooden bar and furniture and its casual and friendly atmosphere.

Originally known as ‘Royal Ris’, the bar was affectionately named ‘Margarita’ by the clientele due to its signature Frozen Margarita recipe. Here, margaritas come in many different flavours (such as cherry, lemon, strawberry or kiwi), many of which use fresh fruit which give them their natural smooth taste. Do not hesitate to order the Mexican combo from the food menu, or the exceptional quesadilla.

Athinon 72, Larnaca

99422445

Monday- Sunday: 19:00 – 03:00