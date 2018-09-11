Mamma Lou Jars & Pastry

The array of pastries, cakes and desserts displayed in the window of this cosy, yet elegant pastry shop is awe-inspiring! You can’t go wrong with the three-cheese muffin, the olive pie or the exceptional tahini pie! But when you visit Mamma Lou, it seems impossible to resist cheesecakes or doukissa (chocolate biscuit cake) with white chocolate and raspberries-the shop’s best sellers. Here, you can also pick from a selection of gluten & sugar-free products, homemade, organic marmalades, while you can order your own birthday cake.

Diagorou 15Α, Nicosia

22003416

Monday- Friday: 8:30-16:00

Saturday: 9:00-13:00