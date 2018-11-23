Korean Kitchen

At last, Korean cuisine in Cyprus! I am crazy about kimchi. In addition to being delicious, it is also incredibly nutritious (certainly from the best sources of probiotics), but until now I could not find it anywhere. Now that I have found it, I will enjoy it properly, but I will not have it on its own, since I will accompany it with a juicy Korean BBQ, garlic shrimps and of course the delicious Kimbap.
If you’ll like it as much as me, the owners can teach you how to cook your favourite dishes at home.
This is a proper trip! Instead of going to Korea, Korea comes to you.
Cavo Greco, Protaras
Famagusta
23831091
Monday-Sunday 12:00-22:00