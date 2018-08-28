Kika’s Garden

Is there really anything better than enjoying a long, lazy brunch outdoors? At Kika’s you can enjoy incredible brunch, made of the freshest local ingredients. Top treats: skillet with fresh eggs, smoked bacon, mushrooms and tomatoes and the four versions of homemade bread (pumpkin, honey, tsoureki, village traditional), accompanied by amazing, traditional marmalades! Simple stuff, but made with care and garnished with lots of house-made elements!
Kallepia, Paphos
99459400
Thursday-Sunday 9:30-14:00