Kafes sti Hovoli

A newcomer, right in the heart of Kyperounta village, is here to steal the spotlight. The small, cosy café with the sophisticated, rustic décor is serving aromatic coffee slow cooked at hovoli (it is to be noted that hovoli is a special equipment with hot sand that mimics hot ashes and allows coffee to boil slowly and still keep it’s aromas and thick cream on top). Also, here you will enjoy selected aromatic coffees, lemonade, soft drinks, homemade treats, spoon sweets, zivania, ouzo accompanied with meze dishes, baklava, or our favourite, highly recommended, traditional mahalepi with rose water.

Kyperounta Square

99812166

Monday-Sunday: 10.00 – 00.00