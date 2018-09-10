Menu
Hokkaido, the famous Japanese restaurant of Ayia Napa, was established in 1999. Here, the trained chefs are offering an authentic, live cooking show in front of your eyes! Just before its 20th birthday, Hokkaido introduces us to Hokkaido Express, available for take away and delivery) in Paralimni. At Hokkaido Express you will also enjoy fine, Japanese food. Try the Special Hokkaido Sushi which is a best seller, with 26 pieces including nigiri, maki, sashimi etc.

1is Apriliou, Paralimni

23740240

Monday- Sunday: 12:30-23:00

