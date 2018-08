Eauzone, the luxury lounge bar at Almyra Hotel, remains one of our favourite spots to hang out and cool off this summer. Here, you can recline in style next to the Almyra spa pool and spoil yourself by soaking up unobstructed sea views, healthy snacks, flavourful salads and ‘Synergy’ options – all washed down with a therapeutic tonic, tea or juice.

Poseidonos Avenue, Paphos

26888700

07:00– 10:00 (only in summer) 12:30 – 16:00