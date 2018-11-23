My parents say that I eat too healthy. So, one Saturday morning, I decided to invite my mother for a healthy brunch at Crown Plaza, Limassol.

We sat at the veranda, watching the beautiful gardens of the hotel, the sea and the sky. The sound of the waves immediately relaxed us.

We started with the rock star of the menu, the Pink Dragon pancakes made by oatmeal and Zea flour, with wild berries, strawberries, pistachio, dragon fruit, redcurrant and white chocolate sauce. The restaurant told me that it is the children’s favourite choice. I might not be a kid but I love these pancakes.

We continued in pink colours and tried the Pink Panther, a dish prepared with quinoa, beetroot, ginger and orange slices with an avocado-wasabi mousse. A very nutritious and tasty choice.

Then, we tried the Raspberry Swirl, with a chia seed pouting base, coconut milk, oatmeal, cocoa, carob-honey, raisins, bilberry and home-made banana sorbet.

Chia in the language of Mayans means “power.” Chia seeds have 3 times the iron of spinach, 15 times the magnesium of broccoli and 6 times the calcium of milk. They are low in fat and have a perfect balance of Omega 3 and Omega 6 fats.

For the end, because I know that mum likes eggs, we ordered a poached egg with avocado, tomato and spinach on whole meal bread.

To wash all these healthy choices down I ordered a smoothie, the Vitamin Burst with beetroot, carrot, spinach, apple and orange. It was intense, taste with a kick of health.

The next day, I made cookies with my children and ate half of them!

Crown Plaza, Promachon Eleftherias 2

Limassol

25851515

Brunch: Weekends 10:00-14:00