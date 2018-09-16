Artnaldas Concept Experience 

Artnaldas brings together a design store and a specialty café, offering visitors a unique shopping and gourmet experience. Ideal for breakfast, since here you can start the day with aromatic Italian coffee and delicious cheese pie, or lunch- niçoise salad is an excellent choice, with mixed leaves, grilled legumes and halloumi strips. The exceptional chocolate tart with orange peels and black pepper seeds will definitely brighten up your day!

Arnaldas 2, Nicosia

22350355

Monday- Friday: 8:00-19:00

Saturday: 9:30-19:00