Anna Mia Village Bistro is the result of creativity of Anna and Mia from Finland, who named the restaurant after them both. At this cosy restaurant, located just a few minutes away from the Limassol city centre, in the heart of Fasoula village, you can enjoy sophisticated international dishes such as pasta and steak, or signature meals based on Scandinavian recipes. The fresh smoked salmon or the sea bream are both excellent choices, while there is also available a tasting menu, if you want to have smaller food portions but more options. When it comes to appetizers, you will be definitely amazed by the garlic & cream mussels, the salted salmon or the baked brie.

Vaniou Spania 4

Fasoula, Limassol

99 409562

Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 19.30 – 00.00