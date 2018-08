ANANAs 8Bit Coffee is a cozy, alternative place in Paphos where you can enjoy exceptional, aromatic coffee, homemade snacks, and have a great time you’re your friends. Original and stylish, it is the place-to-be, if you are looking for authentic experiences. Jazz gigs, cinema screenings, as well as various artistic events (such as the Freakin Flora Party or the Sweat Party) often take place at the cafe.

Athinas 35 Α-35Β, Paphos

26600126

Monday- Sunday: 10:00-17:00