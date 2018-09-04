Menu
Absolut Extrakt Id

By September 4, 2018

Absolut Extrakt is a bold, yet delicious shot combining superb Absolut Vodka with a spiced warm flavour of green cardamom and other secret ingredients, giving a juicy and well balanced taste. By this, Absolut Extrakt is celebrating the famous, Swedish heritage (as Swedes have been infusing alcohol with spices, herbs and plant extracts for hundreds of years), bringing at the same time a modern take of the traditional Swedish ‘snaps’.

Like the rest of the vodka family, it’s produced in Åhus, where founder L.O. Smith was born.

