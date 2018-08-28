Menu
7 St. Georges

By August 28, 2018

7 St. Georges traditional tavern is known not only for its extraordinary rustic setting, but also its fabulous food, made by organic cooking ingredients. Here, you will eat amazing meze dishes till you burst, with the restaurant serving exquisite, high-quality Mediterranean and vegan dishes! One thing is for sure: this summer, get prepared for outstanding memories from Paphos by eating at 7 St. Georges’ backyard, under the vines with great company!

Anthypolochagou Georgiou M. Savva 37, Geroskipou, Paphos

99 655824

Tuesday- Sunday: 12:00-15:00, 19:00-23:00

 

 

 

