Cyprus Brunch – halloumi making workshop

This Sunday Agora project welcomes you to their Cyprus day.
From the past to now, from tradition to early days with so many things evolving and still keep the tuch of our beautiful island. *Will be serving Cyprus delicious breakfast (brunch).
*Workshop of halloumi & anari making at spot. Free tasting and participation
*Special dj set with Haji Mike selecting Cyprus grooves from his unique collection.
*Flea market. With local producer’s with their own products made with love and passion
December 16, 11 am to 6 pm
Nicosia Old Municipal Market