Menu
NicosiaThings to doWhats On

Cyprus Brunch – halloumi making workshop

This Sunday Agora project welcomes you to their Cyprus day.

From the past to now, from tradition to early days with so many things evolving and still keep the tuch of our beautiful island. *Will be serving Cyprus delicious breakfast (brunch).

*Workshop of halloumi & anari making at spot. Free tasting and participation

*Special dj set with Haji Mike selecting Cyprus grooves from his unique collection.

*Flea market. With local producer’s with their own products made with love and passion

December 16, 11 am to 6 pm

Nicosia Old Municipal Market

You May Also Like

Whats On
December 10, 2018

Stasikratous Street Party / 2018

Praxia Aresti
Whats On
December 10, 2018

Christmas in Kyperounta

Praxia Aresti