Menu
FamagustaLarnacaLimassolNicosiaPaphos

Beautiful photos of fishing ports from all over Cyprus

Edited by

There are five internationally-recognised ports in Cyprus which cater for people leisure, as well as commerce: Larnaka Port, New Limassol Port, Old Limassol Port, Paphos Port and Latsi Port. The Larnaka Port is the biggest port in Cyprus. However, there are also many smaller (and beautiful) fishing ports, as Cypriots love the sea and many of them work as fishermen. Check out the photos below and discover the real beauty of the island of Cyprus.

Ayia Napa Port

Agia Triada Fishing Port, Protaras

Latsia Port, Paphos

Liopetri River Fishing Port

Limassol Marina

Ormidia Fishing Port, Famagusta

Agios Georgios Fishing Port, Pegeia, Paphos

Polys Chrysochous Port, Paphos

Pyrgos Tyllirias Fishing Port

Nissia Area Fhising Port, Protaras

Fishing Port, Larnaka

Pyrgos Tyllirias Fishihg Port

Pyrgos Tyllirias Fishing Port

Zygi Port

 

Photos by the Facebook Group Landscapes of Cyprus

You May Also Like

Famagusta
September 13, 2018

Environmental Information and Education Centre at Cape Greko

Praxia Aresti
LimassolNicosia
June 6, 2018

5 Hidden museums in Cyprus that will leave you excited

Praxia Aresti
Limassol
May 30, 2018

Platia Iroon (Heroes’ Square): Cyprus’ most famous and picturesque square

Praxia Aresti