Housed in a traditional residence in the mountainous village of Kato Drys, the Local Agricultural Museum of Kato Drys was once the home of Gabriel and Eleni Papachristoforou, and was donated to the Department of Antiquities after their passing with the provision that it would serve as a local museum of olden-day village life.

The house is a typical specimen of local architecture from the 19th century and is constructed from stone. It consists of five ground-floor rooms and an upper-level room; an indoor, enclosed yard with a clay oven, and a roofed passage with an arch that leads to the large gateway opening toward the road. Although simple, it was a luxurious home during its time.

Today, the museum depicts a traditional rural household and is laid out with the furniture and equipment of the times, including tools that were used for occupational purposes and household chores.

Address: Kato Drys Village, 7714

Contact No: Tel: +357 24 342 2648

Operating Hours: Daily: 09:00-15:00, Closed every second Saturday

Operating Period: All year round, Closed on Public Holidays

Entrance Fee: €1 / Students, free

Disabled Access: Wheelchair accessible

Courtesy of the CTO