Environmental Information and Education Centre at Cape Greko

The Cape Gkreko Environmental Centre is one of the first buildings on the island designed to take into account its environmental surroundings, and opened in 2015 to showcase the natural wealth of the Cape Gkreko National Forest Park, as well as educate on the threats to the area’s ecosystem and its preservation efforts.

The eco-friendly building incorporates a Welcome Centre, souvenir shop, exhibition rooms (with visual and audio guides explaining the different ecosystems of the coastal area and the sea), three aquariums (where visitors can view the marine ecosystems up close), and a café.

Located east of Agia Napa and south east of Protaras, the National Forest Park and conservation area of Cape Gkreko is an area of stunning, unspoiled natural beauty that covers 385 hectares.

The park incorporates a network of nature trails and specialist cycling paths, and is popular for diving and boat trips. It is rich in indigenous and endemic flora and fauna and offers spectacular views from its limestone sea cliffs.

Region: Famagusta (Ammochostos)

Address: Cape Gkreko

Contact No: Tel.: +357 23 814 412

Operating Hours: Monday – Friday: 10:00 – 15:00

Closed on weekends.

Operating Period: All year round.

Closed on Public Holidays.

Entrance Fee: Adults: €2,00

6-12 years old: €1,00

0-6 years old: Free

Opening and closing times as well as entrance fees, are subject to alterations without notice. Visitors are advised to check before visiting.

