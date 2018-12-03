Dance Therapy Workshop

Dance therapy is a method developed by the Argentinian dancer María Fux. This technique uses different imaginative proposals to stimulate our creativity and awareness. The music will guide us in this personal research of our creative movement, which shows who we truly are.

If you wish to dive into this creative process and enter the mistery of movement, join the workshop inside the old municipal market at We Circle Collective, on Saturdays at 11.00.

You don’t need to have any dancing background. You just need to be open to a new experience, ready to share, willing to give yourself a chance to be creative and free.

Wear comfortable clothes and bring water.

Agora Project-Nicosia Old Municipal Market

Saturday, 8 December: 11 am