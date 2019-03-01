THINGS THAT GO TOGETHER

An exhibition by Michael Anastassiades

Opening Thursday, 7 March 2019

NiMAC [The Nicosia Municipal Arts Centre, Associated with the Pierides Foundation] and the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education and Culture ofCyprus organise and present the first survey exhibition of Cypriot designer Michael Anastassiades.

‘Things that go together’ is an exhibition reflecting on the designer’s twelve-year practice to date; from his eponymous brand to his extensive studio collaborations with established manufacturers. The show presents Anastassiades’ design process through his research, his personal collection of objects and finished works from the studio archive.

Michael Anastassiades founded his studio in London in 1994. He trained as a civil engineer at London’s Imperial College of Science Technology and Medicine before taking a masters degree in industrial design at the Royal College of Art. His work is featured in permanent collections at the Museum Of Modern Art in New York, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Victoria & Albert Museum, London, the MAK in Vienna, the Crafts Council in London and the FRAC Centre in Orleans France. Recent solo exhibitions include ‘Reload the Current Page’, Point Centre for Contemporary Arts Nicosia, ‘Time And Again’ at the Geymüllerschl.ssel/MAK in Vienna, ‘Doings on Time and Light’, Rodeo Gallery, Istanbul, ‘To Be Perfectly Frank’ at Svenskt Tenn in Stockholm, ‘Kinetic Light 2 – Gold Pendulum’, Norfolk House music room at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, Cyprus Presidency at the European Parliament in Brussels Belgium, ‘13 Mobiles’, Atelier Jesper Brussels. Notably, his work has been commissioned by the A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia with site-specific installations at the Hagia Sophia cathedral in London.

Anastassiades is a Royal Designer for Industry (RDI) at the Royal Society of Arts. He is involved in educational programmes at international institutions such as Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London and ECAL, Lausanne.

The studio has collaborated with various manufacturers including Flos, B&B Italia, Herman Miller, Cassina, Bang & Olufsen, Puiforcat, Fratelli Fantini SpA, Lobmeyr, Salvatori, Svenskt Tenn, Carl Auböck/Sigmar, Coedition and SCP. He has designed signature limited edition collections for Nilufar Gallery, Milan, Dansk Mobelkunst, Copenhagen and Taka Ishii Gallery, Japan.

NiMAC will be hosting a series of parallel events through the course of the exhibition, including guided tours, lectures, discussions, educational programmes, activities and workshops. In addition, a special publication will be launched in May 2019 by Apartamento Publishing S.L. Contributors will be Yiannis Toumazis, Director of Nicosia Municipal Arts Centre (NiMAC), Zoë Ryan, John H. Bryan Chair and Curator of Architecture and Design at the Art Institute of Chicago, Emily King, Design Writer and Curator, Elena Parpa, Writer, Researcher and Curator, Artist Mario García Torres, and the publication’s editor, Alessandro Rabottini, Curator and Artistic Director of Miart.

Programme of Events

Exhibition Duration

7 March – 20 July 2019

Thursday, 7 March 2019

20:00 Exhibition Opening

21:00 Opening Party

Guided Tours in Greek:

Wednesdays 18:00

13, 27 March | 10, 24 April | 8, 22 May

12, 26 June | 10, 17 July 2019

Reservation required

T: 22797400 (Mon-Fri 08:30–14:30)

Educational Programmes:

For children aged 4-8 years

Saturdays, 10:30–12:30

23 March | 6, 20 April | 4, 18 May

8, 22 June 2019

Reservation required

T: 22797400 (Mon-Fri 08:30–14:30)

Exhibition opening hours:

Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00–21:00