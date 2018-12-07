Theoharis David 50 Years Teaching and Learning

This exhibit aspires to communicate through primarily one specific project, the personal process of design of an architect / educator and to underline in the digital age the value of the act and art of drawing as a method of architectural design and a medium for representation.

The over 40 original drawings being shown and created between 2012 and 2015, demonstrate a process initiated by conceptual sketches which are then further developed as a continuation of a personal process of design. These drawings are not meant to be considered as standalone works of art or accepted as finished, but as evidence of an ongoing process of exploration, correction, and experimentation. They are meant to offer visual evidence of architectural design explorations inspired by the provocation of the design challenge, a Greek Orthodox Church within the WTC Ground Zero memorial site.

The visitors are asked looking at the drawings, to consider that it is when the architect puts pencil to paper, that a critical moment of architectural creation begins. Also that it is the intelligence indicated in that initial act of drawing reflecting building technology, spatial concepts and environmental transformations, which will determine the quality of the result.

They are invited to consider how the initial concept drawings along with subsequent design studies, and which address a broad range of architectural challenges, compare with those produced for a presentation.

The exhibit also includes models, related student projects and essays contributed by Jayne Merkel Architecture Critic and Historian, George Ranalli FAIA former Dean of Architecture City College NY with Anne Valentino PhD., Nicos Kalogeras PhD. Professor and Chair Emeritus National University of Athens and Thomas Hanrahan Dean. School of Architecture.

This exhibit is sponsored by the School of Architecture with the support of the Academic Senate of Pratt Institute.

Theoharis David was born in New York of Cypriot parentage. He received a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Pratt Institute and a Master of Architecture degree from Yale University, where he studied with Serge Chermayeff and Paul Rudolph. He has been in private practice since 1974 in New York and Cyprus. He is Professor of Architecture at Pratt Institute teaching graduate and undergraduate design and is a former Chair of Graduate Architecture and Faculty President of the School of Architecture. He has been named Pratt Institute’s Distinguished Teacher for 2013-2014. He is also visiting professor at the University of Cyprus.

Opening Reception: Monday March 18th 6:00 PM

Hazel and Robert Siegel Gallery Higgins Hall School of Architecture Pratt Institute Brooklyn NY

Exhibit Duration: March 18th –April 4th. 9-6 daily except Sunday.