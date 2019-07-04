The Vera K Wreck Diving Site

Location: Pafos (Paphos) Harbour

Type of dive site: Wreck

Depth: 11 metres

Visibility: 25 metres

Access: By boat

Qualification Required: Open Water (OW)

Features: Two large archways and narrow tunnels are suitable for experienced divers to explore with plenty of marine life to observe, including grouper.

Interesting Facts: This Lebanese freighter ran aground in shallow water in 1972 and was initially used as target practice by the army. It was later declared a hazard to other ships and blown up in 1974. It now rests in a crater created by the explosion. It is in four main sections with the bridge still fairly intact.