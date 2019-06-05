Attention all gin lovers… ‘The Terrace’ is back!

Because of last year’s success, γρανάζι, in collaboration with Tanqueray gin, will be once again taking over the rooftop of 1010 Hall, transforming it into a popup botanical terrace, with gin at the center stage.

There you can enjoy the start of this summers warm nights with a beautiful view of the city and a specially crafted cocktail menu to indulge everyone’s tastebuds, put together by the γρανάζι team.

So, i guess you know the drill by now, but what can you expect?

Gin: a lot of it. there will be a (mostly) gin based menu with signature, contemporary & classic recipes. Don’t worry though, if its not your choice of spirit, they’ve got you covered too.

Food: a different selection each time, put together by the γρανάζι team and friends.

Music: a lineup composed of favorite local djs and music groups.

The Terrace will be opening its doors on May 26 and will be running every Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday until the first weeks of July.

*no reservations / walk-ins only

**there is a maximum capacity of people that can be on the rooftop at any given time! so go early to make sure you get a spot ✌️