The Rock of Chasampoulion

Travelling from Agios Nikolaos village and just right after Kidasi village towards Paphos, through the valley of Diarizos one can see two huge rocks making the road narrow. The ancient name of the rock was “kourtellorotsos” because of its shape. These rocks have an interesting story to tell. Αround them there is rich flora which climbs on the tall trees of the area. Diarizos river is creating a beautiful scene for the visitors to photograph or picnic and for the darest ones the rocks are offered for climbing.

According to the tradition “Chasampoulia” a gang of tree brothers where hiding in the narrow pass robbing or killing the passengers. The three brothers Chasanis, Mehmetis and Chousein, where terrorists of the area, with many robberies, rapes and murders in their time. The gang was finally exterminated at the end of the 19th century bringing peace to the villages of the area. Many local artists were inspired by their story and the rocks.

Photos taken by the Facebook Group Charis Photography