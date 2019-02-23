The roads closed on Sunday for the Nicosia marathon

A number of roads will be closed today Sunday February 24 for the Nicosia Marathon.
According to an announcement the following roads will be closed from 6 am to 2 pm:
- Strovolos Avenue (from Alexandroupolis junction near the Strovolos Town Hall) until Archbishop Kyprianos Avenue
- Presidential Palace Avenue
- Demosthenis Severis Avenue
- Kratinou street
- Glafkou street
- Arsinois street
- Armenias street towards the junction with Iphigeneias street
- Iphigenias street towards the junction with Stasinou street
- Ayias Paraskevis street
- Ayios Antonios street
- Limassol Avenue, from the crossing near Aluminum Tower towards RIK
- Evrou street
- San Sousi street
- Kyriakou Matsi Avenue from Glafkou street towards Athalassas avenue and until the intersection with G. Paraskevaidis – Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue
- Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue to Dimokratias street
The organisers of the marathon apologise for the inconvenience that will be caused and urge the public to be understanding and comply with traffic regulations.