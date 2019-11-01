The Pancyprian Gymnasium Museums is a fascinating 12-room space in the historical centre of Lefkosia (Nicosia), depicting the history of the oldest establishment of Secondary Education in Cyprus (Founded in 1812), as well as many other aspects of Cypriot history and culture.

The Museums consist of a Museum of the History of the School, the Archaeological and the Numismatic Collection, collections of old maps and old weaponry, an Art Gallery (that exhibits the work of great painters who served as teachers and students of the school), a Natural History Collection and other varied exhibits. The collection is completed with a unique and impressive sample of gothic sculpture from Cyprus.

Region: Lefkosia

Address: Agiou Ioannou and Theseos, 10-16 (next to the Pancyprian Gymnasium)

GPS coordinates: Lat: 35.17419 Lon: 33.36879

Contact No: Tel: +357 22 466 014, Fax: +357 22 466 021

Operating Hours: Monday – Friday: 09:00 – 15:30

Wednesday: 09:00 – 17:00

Saturday: 09:00 – 13:00

Closed on Sunday.

Operating Period: All year round.

Closed on Public Holidays.

Entrance Fee: Free

Website: www.nicosia.org.cy/en-GB/discover/museums/pancyprian-gymnasium/

Opening and closing times as well as entrance fees, are subject to alterations without notice. Visitors are advised to check before visiting.