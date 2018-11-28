The Oak Tree wine cellar & Tasting room, located in the old center of Larnaca town been brought to life by the Katodritis family, who have a history in wine trading that dates back in the 1950’s.

The company favors to stock and trade wines that are done by relatively small producers, cultivating in small regional vine yards and wines that are often made with indigenous grape varieties. These characteristics ensure the wines authenticity from specific world regions.

Part of the philosophy that governs the company’s activities, is to ensure that customers will appreciate best quality wines. For this reason, the company has accommodated a place, where customers can be educated about wine making and/or tasting sessions, thereby stimulating appetite to enrich knowledge about vines and wines.

At “The Oak Tree” wine cellar equipped with all necessary specifications for an ideal display and cellar of wines. As well shop offers worldwide delivery of various wines through online store just to you door.

Customers can find and savor a wide range of wines from Cyprus, Greece, Australia, U.S.A., Israel, Portugal, France, Argentina, Spain, New Zealand, South Africa, Chile, Italy and more.

Wines or gift parcels can be ordered on-line and delivered all around the world.

Call 24 815044