The numbers: GHS’ first weekend

The first phase of Cyprus’ new public health system got underway on Saturday.

It was a relative smooth start, with numbers relatively low because of the weekend and the system expected to undergo a more rigorous test today.

According to Phileleftheros, on Saturday there were 735 recorded visits to doctors. In total, 197 normal and 231 repeat prescriptions were issued of which 172 were issued in pharmacies.

There were also 172 referrals for lab examinations.

Up until Sunday, more than 520,000 citizens had registered with the system.

Also, 364 personal doctors (GPs) had signed up to provide their services within GHS, while according to Phileleftheros, another 50 are in the process of signing up. There were also 110 paediatricians available and 216 specialist doctors.

More medical professionals from both the private and public sector are in the process of signing up, according to Health Insurance Organisation (OAY) statistics.

Regarding pharmacies, 441 have registered with the system, while around 50 are expected to complete their registration soon.

The first phase of the GHS covers out-of-hospital health care. The second stage is due to come into force in June next year.

