Menu
FilmsNicosia

The Night of the Ad Eaters

Edited by

For one night, let yourself to be overwhelmed by a tsunami of commercials from the most remote edges of the planet: deliriously creative, aesthetic, exotic, inspiring, sometimes very kitsch, and extremely funny! After 38 years, The Night of the AdEaters has become the unmissable event for all fans of this genre all over the world

Programme:

19:00 – 20:00 – welcoming guests

20:00 – 20:30 – opening ceremony with the show

20:30 – 21:30 – 1st part of the Night

21:30 – 22:15 – 1st break (food, drinks included)

22:15 – 23:45 – 2nd part of the Night

23:45 – 00:00 – 2nd break

00:00 – 01:00 – 3rd part of the Night

When

December 5

Where

Strovolos Municipal Theatre Nicosia

Tickets

From €25

Facebook page

Duration: 6Hours

Language: Multi-language with English subtitles

You May Also Like

FilmsNicosia
November 27, 2019

Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion (2018)

Angelica Azadyants
EnviromentFilmsNicosia
November 26, 2019

Acting together against marine pollution: documentary screening event

Angelica Azadyants