The Night of the Ad Eaters

For one night, let yourself to be overwhelmed by a tsunami of commercials from the most remote edges of the planet: deliriously creative, aesthetic, exotic, inspiring, sometimes very kitsch, and extremely funny! After 38 years, The Night of the AdEaters has become the unmissable event for all fans of this genre all over the world
Programme:
19:00 – 20:00 – welcoming guests
20:00 – 20:30 – opening ceremony with the show
20:30 – 21:30 – 1st part of the Night
21:30 – 22:15 – 1st break (food, drinks included)
22:15 – 23:45 – 2nd part of the Night
23:45 – 00:00 – 2nd break
00:00 – 01:00 – 3rd part of the Night
When
December 5
Where
Strovolos Municipal Theatre Nicosia
From €25
Duration: 6Hours
Language: Multi-language with English subtitles