Limassol to host international open water swimming race

One of the largest open water swimming championships will take place in Limassol in November.

The Oceanman World Championship Series takes place in 16 countries and is one of the largest open water swimming championships in the world.

Cyprus is amongst the 16 countries in the world championship calendar. The 2019 season starts in Mexico in March and ends in Dubai in December.

The Limassol leg will be held on November 9 and 10.

Thousands of athletes are expected to travel from abroad to participate in the event.

Organisers aim to establish Oceanman Cyprus as a regular event on the sport’s calendar for many years to come.

The OCEANMAN Open-water Swimming series was established in 2015 as the world’s first open water swimming competition. Amongst its main selling points, compared to other open-water swimming competitions, is the fact that it was designed by swimmers and is aimed specifically for swimmers who desire to compete in open water races.

The athletes will be able to compete in three events:

2.0 km Popular Distance

5.0 km Half OCEANMAN and

10 km OCEANMAN.

Anyone who is interested in participating can visit http://oceanman-openwater.com/races/cyprus.

For more information regarding the event you can visit www.facebook.com/OceanmanCY, [email protected] or call 70009076.