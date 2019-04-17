The labour market for refugees and asylum seekers in Cyprus (video)

UNHCR Cyprus developed an informational video for refugees and asylum seekers who seek to find a job in the country.
The video is part of a series providing information for the orientation and familiarization of newly-arrived asylum-seekers into the local society.
All videos are linked to the help.unhcr.org/cyprus/ – a UNHCR online platform intended to offer comprehensive, accurate, objective and up-to-date information that is essential for refugees and asylum-seekers in Cyprus.
Watch with French or Arabic subtitles.
Below are the links to the other four videos:
4 steps to seek asylum in Cyprus: https://youtu.be/7qpMTbs8YgY
Access to Health Care for refugees and Asylum Seekers in Cyprus: https://youtu.be/0WYJgKUfnuc
Integration tips for refugees and asylum seekers in Cyprus: https://youtu.be/cagQV3QDSv4
Cost of living tips for refugees and asylum seekers in Cyprus: https://youtu.be/gkL_242yeEU
