The Kyrenia Ship Wreck Diving Site

Location: Ayia Napa
Type of dive site: Artificial reef
Depth: 23 metres
Visibility: 25 metres
Access: By boat
Qualification Required: Advanced Open Water
Features: This old Greek navy boat has become home to a variety of marine life, including moray eels and groupers, which can be spotted in abundance.
Interesting Facts: This old war ship was donated by the Cyprus Ministry of Defence to be sunk in March 2015 for the purposes of creating an artificial reef, with the aim of encouraging the increase of marine life to the area.