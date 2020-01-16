The Gym: versatile concept in downtown Nicosia

A place where you can relax, eat, drink and shop. The term “Gastro bar”perfectly characterises the thegym concept idea. Gastronomy inspires creative expression of their cuisine, thus the bar philosophy dominates the main space of the venue. It creates a unique vibe of a relaxed atmosphere in conjunction with their innovative cocktails and great music choices.

Jewelry, art, books and more available to shop at #thegymconcept gallery space

The Gym definitely impresses its guests with amazing warm and stylish design, excellent ambience, exquisite cuisine, and always impeccable service. And what to say about their inner courtyard!

…And something to remind you that you’re still at The Gym 🙂

Address:

89 Onasagorou Nicosia

CY 1011

Location

Email

Phone 22 002001

Website

Facebook Page

Opening hours:

10:20 AM – 3:00 AM