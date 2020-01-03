The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity comes to Limassol

A global Polish charity event that has been taking place annually for the past 28 years is coming to Limassol for the 2nd time.

The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity event taking place at Dasoudi restaurant Limassol on January 12, 2020 is mostly addressed to Polish residents of Cyprus but the organisers invite everyone to join in the activities that include a dance show, a lottery, face painting for children, and many more.

All the staff of the event, including participating artists, work for free and all proceeds go to Polish hospitals with a focus on the most vulnerable patients in pediatric wards and geriatric units.

The Foundation also runs and finances an educational program for Polish primary school children. So far the organisation has invested 720 million PLN (approx. €170 million) into medical care in Poland.

When

Sunday January 12, 2020, 15:00-20:00

Where

Dasoudi Restaurant, Limassol

Web: en.wosp.org.pl

See below the poster of the event as well as a YouTube promo video with more details on what the NGO does.