The Gift of Conversation (Book Club)

The Conversation Cafe Cyprus is hosting it’s 4th meeting, this time at The Weaving Mill (Book Club “Yfantourgeio”) in the walled city of Nicosia. In a diverse, changing world, we all need opportunities to listen and connect in a spirit of curiosity, respect and warmth.

Every Conversation Cafe Cyprus meeting is open to everyone that wishes to engage in meaningful conversation with others about things that matter. The conversation questions change for every event, and so does the place where the meeting happens.

Free participation (you only pay the cafe for any drinks/food you have).

Meetings take place in the English language.

When
Friday, December 13
Time: 19:00 – 21:00

Where
The Weaving Mill
67-71 Lefkonos Street
Phaneromeni, Nicosia
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 22762275

Cost
Free Entrance

Contact
Email: [email protected]

Facebook page

Phone: 99 318625

Cyprus : The Gift of Conversation

