The four new names in the Anastasiades government

There will be four new faces in the Anastasiades government following the announcement earlier on Sunday of a mini-reshuffle.

The four new names are Nicos Nouris as Interior Minister, Yiannis Karousos as Transport Minister, Kyriakos Koushos as government spokesman and Panayiotis Sendonas as deputy government spokesman.

Nicos Nouris, an MP for Nicosia for ruling Disy is married with two children. He studied pharmaceutical sciences in Greece and works as a pharmacist. He was first elected MP in 2013. He was previously a municipal councillor and deputy mayor for Nicosia. He is commissioner for health and vice president of Disy since 2018. Nouris takes over as new Interior Minister, replacing Constantinos Petrides who moves to the Finance Ministry.

Yianns Karousos was first elected mayor of Ayia Napa in 2013. Married with two children, Karousos studied International Hospitality and Tourism Management at the University of Surrey and then obtained an MBA (joint) from France’s ESSEC Business School and Cornell University. He also holds the qualification of Chartered Marketer of the Chartered Institute of Marketing. He was first elected municipal councillor of Ayia Napa in 2006. He will replace outgoing Transport Minister Vasiliki Anastasiadou.

Born in Famagusta, Kyriakos Koushos studied law in Athens and is a partner in the law firm Koushios, Korfiotis, Papacharalambous LLC. He has has served as deputy mayor of Strovolos, on the board of semi government organisations and on the board of sports associations. He takes over as government spokesman from Prodromos Prodromou who was appointed new Education Minister.

Chairman of the Cyprus Youth Organisation, Panayiotis Sentonas is also head of the unit implementing Erasmus+ in Cyprus and vice president of the Cyprus National Addictions Authority. He works at the University of Cyprus in human resources. He graduated from the School of Philosophy of the University of Cyprus. He takes over as deputy government spokesman from Klelia Vassiliou who has been appointed new Environment Commissioner.

