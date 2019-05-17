The Flood Festival (Kataklysmos) in Larnaka 2019

Kataklysmos” is a religious and popular feast celebrated in Cyprus.

“Kataklysmos”, which means flood, is found in the book of Genesis and in the Greek myth of Deukalion. In both cases it refers to the destruction by flood of almost all-living creatures in order to give birth to a new and moral generation.

The celebrations last for a few days and take place in all sea side towns.

Celebrations include various games, swimming competitions, boat races, performances of folk dances, competitions of popular traditionals songs known as “tsattista”, live music performances by famous Greek and Cypriot singers. The most popular custom of “Kataklysmos” is the throwing of water to one another (symbolises the purification of the body and soul) so be aware!

The Larnaka celebration of Kataklysmos is the biggest on the island, and sees the entire Foinikoudes promenade utilised, from stalls along the strip and games on the sand, to a rich programme of performances across its two stages. The event includes a traditional bazaar along the length of the promenade, traditional demonstrations, food, drink, water-based ctivities and competitions, and a programme of premium cultural performances.

Time: Various times, depending on performance and activity

Location:

Finikoudes Promenade (seafront)

Athinon Avenue

Larnaka, Cyprus

Across the whole length of the promenade, including both stages.

Admission: Free

Programme: To be added closer to date

Further information: http://larnakaregion.com/events

From Friday, June 14, 2019

To Wednesday, June 19, 2019